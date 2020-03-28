Watch you hate on

Airlines can’t fly; their debt payments continue. Payrolls continue. Rents continues. Same for hospitality, restaurant chains, auto producers. Yes, haters, these are “corporations” that some in federal government are trying to preserve through a crisis. When it’s sort of over and you want a United flight ASE to LAX, a rental car when you arrive, a dinner in town and those businesses are gone, it won’t be because they hated you. It’ll be because you hated them.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen