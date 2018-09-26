Warren doesn’t lean on Native background

Glenn Beaton's Sunday column goes on for paragraphs about how Elizabeth Warren supposedly claimed Native American heritage to get minority status preference in quota systems. In fact, she never applied for any program benefiting minority status, including admission to any school or teaching job application.

She had been told by her family that she had a grandmother with Cherokee blood and she didn't doubt it (and it has not been proved or disproved), but she never asked for nor received any special treatment as a result.

Wonder what else Beaton asserts with such fervor is contrary to fact.

Marina Rainer

Aspen