Warm hospitality on display in Snowmass

Dear Westin Snowmass,

On behalf of the Snowmass Village Police Department and the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority-Snowmass crew, we would like to say thank you for your hospitality on National First Responders Day. Your thoughtful outreach and recognition of the men and women providing public safety services was very much appreciated.

Your staff was professional and friendly. The breakfast was outstanding. We look forward to working together to make Snowmass Village a safe community as well as a world-class destination resort.

Scott Thompson

Fire chief

Brian Olson

Police chief