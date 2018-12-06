Walls caving in on Trump
December 6, 2018
Well, fans, Trump is dumber than I thought. By firing Attorney General Sessions, he put him out in the public to be subpoenaed as to why he recused himself on the Russian investigation. The new democratic House will get Sessions to talk big time. He hates Trump. Who doesn't?
We should all be impressed by the Democrats who will save us from Trump. Go, ladies!
Richard Goodwin
Snowmass Village
