Wake up and smell the hemp in Emma

Regarding the hemp grow next to 2227 Emma Road and the Aspen Times article (“Hemp creates political stink in Emma; Pitkin County sniffs out issues,” July 10).

Asserting “prevailing winds” from the west will mitigate the odor is false. Summertime winds blow upvalley during the day, reversing downvalley evenings as air cools. Evenings and mornings the air is still.

This hemp is to be sold for smoking, among other uses, so it’s pot and very odoriferous. I voted for legal pot, not for unregulated growing outdoors 30 feet from where I live!

Assuming the plants will not stink till budding is false. Already early and late in the day, a skunky odor exists. When the plants bud, odor will be sickening. This cannot be mitigated outdoors at the edge of the property. The smell penetrates the house with windows closed. Sitting outdoors smells. My car in the morning stinks with windows closed. Seven-thousand plants, now a foot tall, will be 6 feet flowering over a six-week period. Imagine the stink then. The odor may cause physical symptoms even indoors.

Irresponsibly, Commissioner Child calls it premature to take action. He is not caught in the stink of that inaction. A special-use permit is necessary to control this use. At Holland Hills several hundred yards across Highway 82 growing indoors was too much odor until mitigated.

The Emma Caucus and Emma master plans show residents do not want this use allowed. Farm properties no longer run pig farms here due to odor issues so precedent for a ban exists.

Mr. Child’s quote, “Cathy is on the losing side of the experiment,” is ridiculous. No one affected had sufficient input concerning the “experiment.” Given Emma Caucus and Emma master plan objections, this “experiment” must be one and done. The landowner is pushing an agenda that will cause real estate losses. County government’s preoccupation with the pandemic (very understandable) may have played into the timing of this.

Quoting Commissioner Newman, “We’ll be curious to see if there is a problem. If it becomes an issue, I think the county can look at zoning changes.” Come over any evening 6 to 7 p.m., George, and sit on the deck and get a good whiff.

Peter Grannis

Basalt