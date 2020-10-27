Voting yes is academic for Aspen schools
We have three daughters who all attend the Aspen schools and I am teacher at Aspen Elementary school as well. My husband and I both have roots here since the early ’70s. We are greatly committed to this town and the public schools.
I could list a thousand reasons why we should all vote “yes” on issues 2A/2B and 4A this Nov. 3. But the simple fact is that a “yes” vote secures public education in the Aspen School District without raising your tax bill.
We want our next generation to be properly prepared to face the many critical challenges coming their way by ensuring quality schools and a quality education in our community for years.
The passage of Issues 2A/2B and 4A will help strengthen our schools and better prepare ASD students to compete and succeed. All without increasing taxes.
Please join me in voting “yes” for education.
Meg Dangler
Aspen
