Voting is incredibly important
October 28, 2018
I've been a voter in the city of Aspen for 25 years. I believe voting is our single most precious right, it's the best way to effect change on local, state and national levels. The more people that head to the ballot box the fairer the vote — its that simple. Ballot Question 2A is a simple citizen-led initiative to move our local elections from May, when the fewest voters are in town, to March, when more voters can be here to vote. More voting is better than less, and 2A will surely nudge us in that direction with around 1,500 more year-round residents in town. Please vote Nov. 6, if your not registered there's still time.
Joe DiSalvo
Aspen
