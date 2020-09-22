Voting has never been so easy

Wow, how easy was that?! It just took me less than 5 minutes to fill out my November ballot and submit it online, via the Colorado secretary of state website, for transmission to the Pitkin County clerk. In an important election year, I’m grateful to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and the election authorities in Pitkin and other Colorado counties for making it so easy for voters anywhere in the world (I’m in Asia) to participate in the U.S. election process.

My American colleagues from other states are busy downloading ballots, inserting into snail-mail envelopes, and hoping that overseas mail delivery, slowed by COVID-19 in many cases, delivers their ballots in time to various points in the U.S. Colorado really is leading in this area, with secure and convenient electronic voting. What is privilege and a pleasure it is to vote.

David Mitchell

Aspen