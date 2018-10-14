Voting for 1A helps PLanned Parenthood

I am writing to ask the Pitkin County community to continue its support of the impactful Healthy Community Fund by renewing Ballot Initiative 1A on Nov. 6. This fund is such an important indication of the county's commitment to community health and is critical to the programming of many of our local nonprofits. Our hope, as long-term recipients of this funding, is that it will be renewed to continue the community commitment to health.

We are grateful beyond words for support from this fund; it is critical for us to be able to deliver on Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountain's mission in the Roaring Fork Valley. Our Glenwood Health Center has been providing reproductive health services to residents of the valley and beyond for nearly 40 years.

Forty-seven percent of our Glenwood patients fall below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Line and 57 percent of our patients don't have any form of insurance or Medicaid. We play an essential role in the continuum of health care and act as a referral source with other community providers and schools. Planned Parenthood provides high-quality reproductive health care for men, women and teens regardless of the ability to pay.

Our patients are more concerned now than ever that they will lose access to the services we provide.

Please stay committed to making this a healthy, safe and resilient community. Vote "yes" on Ballot Initiative 1A to renew the Healthy Community Fund.

Rebecca Binion

Health Center Manager, Glenwood Springs