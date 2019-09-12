Voters should have a say on 5G

It is important that 5G cell towers stay out of our valley. There is mounting evidence that these towers cause cancer and other health problems. Cities that do have these 5G towers are experiencing a rise in cancer since these towers have been installed. I think we should hold off and reevaluate this before we do something that we will regret.

Also, the people in this valley should be able to vote on whether we want these toxic towers in our valley. After all this is our health and the health of our children we are talking about. Please hold off and let the people have a voice. Also, do your research on the harmful health effects of 5G cell towers.

Cris Dawson

Aspen