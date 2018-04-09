We have an amazing asset in the midvalley community that brings people and families outside to appreciate the clean air of our valley. Over the years the small staff at the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District have created year round activities like adult coed softball, flag football, kickball, soccer, baseball and bmx camps in addition to the kids rough mudder, Summerfest, the balloon festival, and a multitude of holiday events; and we must mention the birthdays and various gatherings that bring people to celebrate under the gazebos at the park. How about just the daily walk in the fields/dog park/or to play tennis, volleyball or basketball? So many people are drawn to what we have created at Crown Mountain Park. Please vote yes on 7A; we need to take care of the park as its future is in our hands. Outdoor activities are a necessity for the human body, not just the physical aspects but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. Enjoy an afternoon walk around the park and see the joy in everyone, then duck out of the hustle and bustle to the solitude in the lower portion along the river; there you will find mother nature and she will remind you why we work so hard to live here; renew your spirit as you breathe in your surroundings. Savor these moments, savor these feelings, savor this special place, and take advantage of this moment that you have to vote yes on 7A so we can pass all of this along to the next generation.

Pam Wood

Carbondale