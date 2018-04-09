Vote yes on 7A, let the gem shine

As a third-generation Basalt resident with a background in parks and recreation, I fully support 7A for the future of Crown Mountain Park. I feel both proud and lucky that our son has more parks and recreation opportunities to enjoy in our community than I did while growing up here. These funds will help increase the park's ability to maintain and serve the needs of all the soccer players, BMX track, tennis courts, lacrosse fields, dog park users, kiddos in the playground and walkers. And don't forget about access to the river and the great music and events that have been added recently.

Please take the time to visit their website — http://www.crownmtn.org/election-facts — and learn for yourself what these funds will be supporting: a strong and healthy future for a midvalley gem.

Amy French

Basalt