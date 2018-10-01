Vote ‘yes’ for RFTA Ballot Issue 7A

If you think traffic is bad currently, wait 20 years. A Colorado Department of Transportatoin study indicates a traffic increase at Glenwood Springs, 34 percent; Carbondale, 29 percent; Willits, 35 percent; Basalt, 34 percent. How fun will that be? We have more tourists than ever visiting our beautiful valleys. Do we want to turn them off due to the increased traffic congestion? Plan ahead. Vote "yes" for the RFTA Ballot Issue 7A. Get the cars off the road equivalent to the 27 percent reduction during the Grand Avenue Bridge detour. We need to have more frequent service, replace an aging bus fleet, reduce carbon emissions with electric buses and have more multi-modal options.

Art Riddile

New Castle mayor