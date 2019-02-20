Vote ‘yes’ for Lift One, Gorsuch

We are strong supporters of the Lift One/Gorsuch Haus project. We believe it is time to bring World Cup ski racing back to Aspen and that this is our best shot for making it happen.

To do so we need an updated and revitalized base area at Lift 1A with public amenities and a new state-of-the-art lift, all of which this project provides. This is also our opportunity to make Lift 1A more accessible by bringing it back down to Dean Street.

Of course there are many different opinions in Aspen about this project. Hopefully voters are aware it has been extensively negotiated for years between the developers, planning and zoning, Aspen City Council, Aspen Skiing Co., the Dolinsek family, etc. We believe the development as proposed with public amenities and the new lift location is far better for the community than just having more private homes in this location. We believe Jeff Gorsuch together with the Brown brothers has a vision for a quality Lift One base area that will serve our community well and greatly enhance the access and skiing experience on that side of the mountain. Please vote "yes" for the Lift One/Gorsuch Haus project.

Jim and Michele Cardamone

Aspen