Vote yes for Aspen schools in November election

As community members, we care deeply about the quality of education that our Aspen public schools provide for our students. A strong school system is critical to the health and well-being of our community and the quality of our small town. We are both parents of Aspen High School graduates — and we are committed to securing a strong public education for future generations.

Please vote yes for issues 2A, 2B, and 4A on your ballot. Issue 2A renews the Snowmass Village property tax, to guarantee $500,000 per year to the district. Issue 2B renews the city of Aspen sales tax, which is expected to raise $1.5 million per year for the district. Issue 4A goes into effect after the current bond is paid off and is expected to raise close to $90 million for our district. If you vote yes on these issues, your tax bill will not change.

Voting yes will change the future of our district. We know this is a very challenging time in our local public schools. We urge everyone to look past today — and into the future. Housing is one of the biggest issues faced by our school community. We need to recruit and retain quality teachers, and providing affordable housing for teachers and staff is the number one obstacle we face. Voting yes will double the amount of teacher and staff housing for our district.

Our local public schools will get through today’s challenges. We will be back in school and our community will feel the benefit of a strong public school system. The children in our valley need us to think big and plan for the future. Voting yes on 2A, 2B, and 4A is a commitment to education and our community.

Thank you!

Cynthia Chase and John Galambos

Campaign co-chairs

Aspen