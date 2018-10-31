Vote to vote earlier

I'm blessed to have lived over 50 years in our little town. Above all things it has taught me the deep and abiding power of our community to support and care for one another. And that's why I'm encouraging you to vote "yes" on 2A. Our local political process seems weaker than it once was, and low voter participation is a fundamental concern. Six years ago when I was elected to council, only approximately 1,700 of the 6,000 eligible voters cast their ballots. We can do a lot better than that. Holding our elections when the fewest voters are in town simply doesn't make sense. Supporting Ballot Issue 2A will move our municipal election date to March, when roughly 1,500 more local voters are in town. Being here, even during our busy season, when you can read the paper, talk to friends and neighbors and co-workers, and have people knock on your door, will increase your interest in and understanding of the issues and make you more likely to vote. It's that simple. 2A will not change our excellent mail-in voting system, only further support it. Please join me in supporting 2A, it's truly a no-brainer.

