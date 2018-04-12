Vote to continue funding for Crown Mountain Park

To the Crown Mountain Park users and friends of the park.

Unlike the town of Basalt, the Basalt Rural Fire District, RFTA, the school district and the Basalt library, Crown Mountain Park has never received a permanent tax increase since its inception in 2003. Crown Mountain Park is operating on a 2003 funding budget, which is being decreased each and every year. The revenue, up 400 percent from all the fees paid to the park, has not been able to cover the yearly decreasing funding provided by the county because of the Gallagher Act, which was a very honest attempt to keep residence real estate taxes low in the state. In 2008 a $500,000 residence paid the park $40 annually and in 2017 that same residence paid $38. In 2018 it will be even less.

The best analogy I can think of is being hired to run a large department in a company with a budget of $100,000 for the first year and it being reduced by $10,000 each subsequent year. It is quite obvious what is going to happen. This reflects Crown Mountain Park Recreation's dilemma.

It also is important to know that in four years the bond for Crown Mountain Park will be paid off and everybody's taxes will go down as a result. The sad note is that this does not result in one penny more for Crown Mountain Park.

To the Crown Mountain Park users and friends of the park: Have you thought what you would do if the park could no longer be maintained at it current state of excellence? If the field were not mowed, dog bags were not supplied, dog poop was not picked up, the tennis courts became unusable, the grass field was not kept up? Or if the playground fell into disrepair and became dangerous and the sidewalls and roads were pot-holed so bad that you were in fear of turning an ankle?

Recommended Stories For You

Please vote to continue the funding of Crown Mountain Park this May, as it is jewel in the crown.

Ted Bristol

Carbondale