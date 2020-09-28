Vote Mitsch Bush for Congress
Diane Mitsch Bush is different from her congressional opponent in many ways. A few examples: Diane supports health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, Medicare-negotiated drug prices, local clean-energy jobs and keeping our public lands public.
She has long experience creating legislation and working with the other side. She’s willing to compromise. And she’s willing to debate her opponent. We don’t need more polarization; we need Diane Mitsch Bush.
Michael Kinsley
Old Snowmass
