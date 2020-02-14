Vote for your grandchildren’s future

We worry which Democratic candidate can win against the president. It is my observation that despite the media hype, any Democrat can beat him by upward of 9 million popular votes.

The only real duty of the 70% of the country that isn’t enthralled is to pick a candidate that will let America catch up with the world’s 32 developed countries that provide education and health care to their entire population.

Vote to free your grandchildren.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale