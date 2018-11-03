Vote for the Aspen Fire Department

Having been born and raised in our incredible community, I have seen the amazing contributions from our many community-based organizations, and Aspen Fire stands among the top tier of those. I remember as a small child the days when the firetruck would visit our schools and the firefighters would discuss the importance of fire safety, and we would all run home to practice our fire drills with our families. Years later while in high school, the memory of the mock car crash before prom to show us, the sons and daughters of the upper valley, the true cost to drinking and driving. The culmination of so many childhood interactions with the Aspen Fire Department drove me to get involved and give back to the wonderful community that raised me by joining its ranks. But the Aspen of my adolescence has changed and grown and so have the demands the community has placed on the fire department. Holding true to the roots and the many benefits of a volunteer response require the fire department to seek community support to carry forward.

Aspen Fire Department needs responder housing.

Aspen Fire Department must have the necessary equipment.

Aspen must have well-trained and sufficient emergency responders. The fire department must plan for the cost of an unforeseen emergency. The Aspen Fire Department must be prepared.

The fire department has outgrown its 1953 funding model and needs the support of the public to continue providing efficient and effective emergency planning, education and response for the upper Roaring Fork Valley. Please show your support to the fire department and to the Aspen community by voting "yes" on 6A.

Parker Lathrop

