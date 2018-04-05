Vote for sustainability of Crown Mountain Park

Monday I took my son to Little League practice at Crown Mountain Park. The park was packed. It was wonderful to see so many kids outside playing sports. I walk the loop at Crown almost every day and see all demographics of our community. We might disagree on some issues but Crown Mountain Park is a community binder. It gets our community outside and brings us together. The foresight of those involved in trading mining claims with the Forest Service for this park was brilliant. We now need to get out and vote for the sustainability of this gift. 7A is to ensure we take care of this asset for our generation and improve it for the next. Come out to Crown Mountain Park and see for yourself what an incredible asset we have and need to invest in. Please vote with me and vote yes on 7A.

Robert Hubbell

El Jebel