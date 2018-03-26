 Vote for pro-park candidates | AspenTimes.com

Vote for pro-park candidates

Reading Monday's Aspen Times interview with the Basalt candidates for council makes it immediately obvious that only Bernie Grauer and Gary Tennenbaum have the interests of the citizens in mind when it comes to the Pan and Fork land. They have a vision of limited development with a public serving park that we can all enjoy.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt