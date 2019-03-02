Vote for Mullins and Lift One

As a frequent visitor to Aspen and a graduate of Aspen High School, I strongly endorse Ann Mullins for mayor. I have known Ann for more than 50 years and am very excited for Aspen's future if she is elected.

Also, please vote "yes" on the Lift One. This is going to be an enormous community benefit and is a 30-year vision, whether it's the ski racing coming back and the lodging that will be needed. Twenty to 30 years from now, people will thank you for voting "yes" on Tuesday.

Good luck and best wishes.

John McMurtry

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame