 Vote for Lift One | AspenTimes.com

Vote for Lift One

From a lifetime Aspenite to all Aspen voters, it is time to stop talking about Lift One and vote for it. "Yes" on Lift One for the future of the Aspen skiing experience.

Tom Moore

Aspen

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.