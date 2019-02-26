Vote for Lift One

Vote for Lift OneFebruary 26, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 26, 2019From a lifetime Aspenite to all Aspen voters, it is time to stop talking about Lift One and vote for it. "Yes" on Lift One for the future of the Aspen skiing experience.Tom MooreAspen Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: Letters to the EditorWilloughby: Lift 1A replacement? No controversy hereBrats, yes. Monster development on Aspen Mountain, noMassive hotels not good for Aspen MountainAspen Skiing Co. CEO walks fine lineAspen Skiing Co. will bring down Gwyn’sTrending SitewideReport: Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slideColorado’s traffic nightmare: ‘Friends don’t let friends drive I-70’Business Monday: Judge clears pump-and-dump case against Snowmass homeownerWilloughby: Lift 1A replacement? No controversy here
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.