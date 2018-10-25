Vote for Ireland, Clapper

Mick Ireland has the qualities and skills needed to run an efficient and trustworthy Assessor's Office. He is hardworking, conscientious, detail-oriented and a tax attorney. We can count on him to put in place the technology needed to enable us to access property information in Pitkin County.

Also, we can depend on Patty Clapper to care about all the issues impacting her constituents and diligently do the work needed to know all sides of a topic. You can count on her to listen to you with focus and the

desire to assist in solving problems or needs brought to her attention.

Jane Mitchell

Aspen