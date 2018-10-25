Vote for Ireland, Clapper
October 25, 2018
Mick Ireland has the qualities and skills needed to run an efficient and trustworthy Assessor's Office. He is hardworking, conscientious, detail-oriented and a tax attorney. We can count on him to put in place the technology needed to enable us to access property information in Pitkin County.
Also, we can depend on Patty Clapper to care about all the issues impacting her constituents and diligently do the work needed to know all sides of a topic. You can count on her to listen to you with focus and the
desire to assist in solving problems or needs brought to her attention.
Jane Mitchell
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- FBI, other law enforcement helping in Aspen investigation into alleged sexual assaults
- Aspen rape case charges detail violence
- Aspen’s downtown space to nowhere may get a shot of vitality
- Seven Coloradans come close to $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
- New St. Regis Aspen owners ask for transfer tax exemptions