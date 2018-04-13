Vote for Crown Mountain Park

We feel fortunate to have such an amazing space in the mid-valley for our kids. Crown Mountain Park is proposing a tax of an additional $14 on $100,000 of home value. The bond to pay for building Crown Mountain will be paid off in 2023. Therefore, if you vote for the tax, the overall tax increase from 2023 on will be $5 on $100,000. Please support Crown Mountain Park as it is an essential part of our community.

Michelle Oger

Director, Blue Lake Preschool