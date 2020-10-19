Vote for candidates who believe in science

The upcoming election couldn’t be more important. On every level — national, state, and local — so much is riding on the outcome.

Please support the candidates who believe in science. Support the candidates who champion human rights. Support the candidates who acknowledge that carbon emissions contribute to climate change.

We are supporting the Biden/Harris ticket, John Hickenlooper for the U.S. Senate and Diane Mitsch Bush for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. In Pitkin County, we support Steve Child, Francie Jacober and Greg Poschman for commissioners.

Each of these candidates represent a thoughtful approach to governance and the protection of our natural world.

Your vote counts.

Barbara Reid and David Hyman

Aspen