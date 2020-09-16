Vote Democrats across the boar

I would like to take a minute and think about how our country might look right now had we Democrats not been apathetic about voting the past few elections.

Democrats not voting has us being represented by Scott Tipton, Cory Gardner ad Donald Trump. Locally, we have John Martin, Mike Sampson, Tom Jankovsky, Perry Will, Bob Rankin and Joyce Rankin, all supporters of Trump.

Trump and the GOP have taken us out of the Paris climate agreement, relaxed environmental laws, and taken steps to do away with the Environmental Protection Agency, which was started by Richard Nixon. Trump and the GOP have made Democrats and Republicans hate each other.

Trump and the GOP are trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). This would have serious consequences for a lot of us. Things we will lose if the ACA is repealed: Your employer will not have to cover your children until age 26 any longer (the dependent coverage mandate). Your insurance will not have to cover preventable care at 100%. The lifetime maximum payment will be put back in place. Some people with major medical treatments, like a kidney transplant, will not have to be covered once you hit your lifetime maximum.

This is a small sample of all we have lost and will lose if the Democrats do not vote this election. The Trump supporters will be voting their hearts out. I will be voting for Democrats all the way down the ballot.

We have some great Democrats running for office this election: Joe Biden/Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, and local candidates Beatriz Soto, Leslie Robinson, Karl Hanlon, Colin Wilhelm, Mayling Simpson and Diane Mitsch Bush. All we have to do is vote, all of us Democrats, then we can move forward again.

Register to vote, or update your voter registration at http://govotecolorado.com.

Thank you, everybody.

James Gilliam

Carbondale