Vote Degolia and Campbell in critical Holy Cross election
Right now we have a chance to vote in a critical election that isn’t much on people’s radar. It has nothing to do with the presidency or the Senate, but it will have a greater impact on our region than most things. It’s the Holy Cross board election. There are two candidates who stand far above the rest in their support of clean power that will result in stable electricity rates and reduced carbon emissions: Alex Degolia in the Western District and David Campbell in the Northern District. As a parent and a longtime Holy Cross customer, it is so exciting to see how much cleaner our power has become, even while our rates have remained reasonable. Alex and David will help continue that great progress — please join me in voting for them; ballots should be arriving in your mailbox this week.
Ellen Freedman
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User