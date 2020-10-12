Vote against Proposition 115

Here we go again. Certain factions continue to try to peck away at women’s constitutional reproductive freedom. Don’t let them, Colorado. The current ballot initiative 115 would ban abortions after 22 weeks with one exception — when the life of the mother is at risk. However, there are no exceptions built into the extreme proposal for rape, incest or even a lethal fetal diagnosis.

Abortion is a lawful, private, medical procedure. The unique decision to have an abortion belongs to the woman involved in consultation with her doctor and the people who love her. It really is not the business of anyone else. Trust women to make reproductive decisions that are best for themselves and their families. Reject the assault on the freedom to choose. Vote no on the abortion ban, Proposition 115.

Joyce Jenkins

Glenwood Springs