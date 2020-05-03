Visualize not parking on Highway 82
Would it be too much to ask my fellow valley residents to stop parking on Highway 82 while enjoying the North Star Nature Preserve? I get it, paddle boarding is fun, but parking half of your vehicle in the northbound lane of Highway 82 is a bit reckless.
Ian Kipp
Carbondale
