Visualize enforcing mask laws
Interesting to compare our national infection rate to Italy, Canada and China. They have flattened their curves. “Canada nice” certainly helped our northern neighbor and American polarization hurt us. Donald Trump’s vehemently anti-science fairy-tale thinking along with an anonymous White House official leaking an oppo research attack on our nation’s smartest health scientist hasn’t helped either.
The county commissioners or the health board can authorize tickets for people using county trails without masks. The open space rangers are deputized to write tickets. Who wouldn’t listen and comply to a man in uniform with a cellphone for video and a direct radio to dispatch? And that goes double for Aspen’s finest.
Stay safe and be kind to one another. Five-hundred-and-seven American health care workers have been lost; this is damn serious, wear a mask.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User