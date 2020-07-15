Visualize enforcing mask laws

Interesting to compare our national infection rate to Italy, Canada and China. They have flattened their curves. “Canada nice” certainly helped our northern neighbor and American polarization hurt us. Donald Trump’s vehemently anti-science fairy-tale thinking along with an anonymous White House official leaking an oppo research attack on our nation’s smartest health scientist hasn’t helped either.

The county commissioners or the health board can authorize tickets for people using county trails without masks. The open space rangers are deputized to write tickets. Who wouldn’t listen and comply to a man in uniform with a cellphone for video and a direct radio to dispatch? And that goes double for Aspen’s finest.

Stay safe and be kind to one another. Five-hundred-and-seven American health care workers have been lost; this is damn serious, wear a mask.

Tom Mooney

Aspen