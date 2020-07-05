Visitors are not above the rules
I walk around town and notice that half of the people aren’t wearing masks and are completely disregarding social distancing guidelines. It seems as if tourists from Florida, Texas and California (three states with a massive uptick in cases) are coming to Aspen thinking that it’s a playground where they can escape from home and disregard the health and safety of the entire town because they think they’re in Disney World. It is incredibly frustrating to see the complete lack of respect for our community, and I have even been accosted for asking people to wear a mask. I say either follow the rules or go home.
Chris McAuliff
Aspen
