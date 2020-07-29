Virus moving faster than Aspen City Council
How much do these people get paid? I mean, seriously. A member of the Aspen City Council? The mayor?
These geniuses needed a poll to decide whether to mandate wearing a mask? They delayed a decision for seven days waiting for the poll? The country is on “fire” with a virus and the council and mayor wait for a poll? I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to die from the coronavirus in the Aspen Valley Hospital. Standing over me, a retired ski instructor nurse admonishing me as I get unplugged, “We waited for the poll …”
I should add, I still have not seen a police presence anywhere in the inner core nor a ranger anywhere on a trail, or Rio Grande. No one is asking for an arrest, not even a fine.
Rather, “Hi, welcome to Aspen. We want to keep Aspen and you safe. Stick to the task … wear a mask.”
As to our visitors, or freedom-loving citizens, last time I checked, neither “virus” nor “masks” were mentioned in the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. Imagine if our early settlers wore masks … we’d have, a good thing, many more American Indians. My suggestions, signs, T-shirts, stickers, “Stick to the task … wear a mask.” Admittedly, a friend from Paris said he didn’t understand the word “task,” which helps to explain the French way of life, but the rest of us do. The city politely rejected my offer to have $1,000 worth of T-shirts printed with “Stick to the task … wear a mask” to be handed out, in a friendly manner, by the police. My offer still stands.
“Stick to the task … wear a mask.”
Jeffrey D.J. Kallenberg
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User