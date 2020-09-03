Virus is nothing to sneeze at
Even though most people do not die from COVID-19 and do recover, there are the long-haulers who continue to have symptoms months later. Some include lung, heart, brain, and vascular issues.
In July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 35 percent of symptomatic COVID-19 patients said in a survey that they had not returned to their “usual state of health” two to three weeks after infection, including one-fifth of those ages 18 to 34 with no chronic illnesses.
This a virus that needs to be taken seriously.
Cathleen Krahe
Aspen
