Virgilli and Hartzell for Colorado Mountain College board

For the past 20 years, I have been involved with Colorado Mountain College as a student, president of the CMC Foundation Board and currently chair of the CMC Board of Overseers. In the upcoming CMC Board of Trustees election, I encourage you to vote for Marianne Virgill and Bob Hartzell.

Both Marianne and Bob are proven community leaders and involved with CMC throughout their careers. Marianne retired as president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in getting four-year bachelor’s degrees approved for CMC and currently serves on the CMC Foundation Board.

Bob is a proven educator and retired as Leadville Campus Dean after over 25 years at CMC. He served as instructor, assistant campus dean, CMC faculty development coordinator and campus dean.

Thank you for your consideration.

Jon Warnick

Carbondale