Veterans Day changes

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the following events are canceled:

• Nov. 11 — Veterans Day ceremonies at the Aspen Veterans Memorial and Veterans Day luncheon at Aspen Elks Lodge #224

On the morning of Veterans Day, the traditional memorial wreath will be presented in silence honoring all veterans by the Roaring Fork Honor Guard. Grassroots Community TV will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

On Nov. 11 , we honor those who served and gave their all. Thank a veteran on Veterans Day!

LtCol Dick Merritt

U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)

Basalt