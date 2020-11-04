Veterans Day changes
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the following events are cancelled:
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the following events are canceled:
• Nov. 11 — Veterans Day ceremonies at the Aspen Veterans Memorial and Veterans Day luncheon at Aspen Elks Lodge #224
On the morning of Veterans Day, the traditional memorial wreath will be presented in silence honoring all veterans by the Roaring Fork Honor Guard. Grassroots Community TV will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.
On Nov. 11 , we honor those who served and gave their all. Thank a veteran on Veterans Day!
LtCol Dick Merritt
U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User