Veazy rider in 2018
December 29, 2017
As the year 2018 rolls in for the limousine companies and limo drivers in Pitkin County, let me wish them a happy new year right now.
Say what?! What's going on?!
The answer is: In Denver and Glendale, Colorado, I am promoting an idea which will be more lucrative for them in the very near times to come. Much higher revenues, much higher earnings and truly much more pizzazz.
Already I gave the gist of it to two smart, hard-working guys in the local limousine business who can clearly picture the big-money possibilities.
Only the clienteles' strong desire needs to be kindled to take off like a spaceship to Venus, Mars or a far off galaxy. Local limousine profits to soar!
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen and Burbank, California
