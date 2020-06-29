Valley’s recycling efforts need higher priority
The notion that Colorado, and the Roaring Fork specifically, is “green” is farcical. I come from California where if you do not recycle you do not get your garbage picked up. I know the math of recycling, particularly with Chinese demand for glass at zero.
However, the valley’s reaction to that is borderline silly. First, the Basalt recycle facility was closed completely. Now, Aspen is shutting off the cardboard recycle efforts. Aspen spends a lot of money in silly ways. Subsidizing recycling efforts that help our pristine environment should be much higher on the priority list.
Carl Eichstaedt
Carobondale
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User