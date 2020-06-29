Valley’s recycling efforts need higher priority

The notion that Colorado, and the Roaring Fork specifically, is “green” is farcical. I come from California where if you do not recycle you do not get your garbage picked up. I know the math of recycling, particularly with Chinese demand for glass at zero.

However, the valley’s reaction to that is borderline silly. First, the Basalt recycle facility was closed completely. Now, Aspen is shutting off the cardboard recycle efforts. Aspen spends a lot of money in silly ways. Subsidizing recycling efforts that help our pristine environment should be much higher on the priority list.

Carl Eichstaedt

Carobondale