So the people who complain that our president is threatening freedom of the press, with their tiresome columns and frequent letters in The Aspen Times, have the audacity to call for Glenn Beaton’s removal as a contributing columnist because they disagree with what he writes. Do I sense utter hypocrisy here? Do they realize many people disagree with what they write?

As a result, Beaton receives an email terminating his column in the Times.

Ah yes, freedom of the press … only when you happen to agree with what’s being written!

As usual, attacking the president for what these intellectuals actually do themselves. A stain on Aspen’s tradition of freedom, and The Aspen Times’ journalistic integrity.

Alan Altman

Aspen