Use your season pass powers to donate

Use your season pass power to donate

When we passholders got the note from Aspen Skiing Co. that refunds were coming for the shortened season, I had just skinned and skied Snowmass, thanks in part to Skico continuing to groom all four mountains. The letter explained how admirably the staff pivoted to community work while they hoped to reopen.

In response to the refund notice, I wrote to Mike Kaplan and Jim Crown suggesting they offer a way for we who wish to instead donate the refund (said to be $150 to $250) to local health services organizations. They both loved it, embraced the idea of an outsider, decided to match what it raised, and implemented it all within 48 hours, demonstrating their exceptional leadership!

Checkbook philanthropy may be seen as the easy way out. But it too is needed. And while we all can’t physically help each other right now, this is a means to contribute to the enormous need.

If you want to find a simple way to help our community, this is it. When you buy your new pass on the SkiCo website there is a place to make a donation. Let’s all do something! The Crown family, facing all sorts of corporate challenges, never the less will match dollar for dollar. Thank you for reading to the end of this, and for your participation in this community collaboration.

https://shop.aspensnowmass.com/#/donations/p/covid-19-community-relief-donation

Warmly,

Mike Hundert

Snowmass Village