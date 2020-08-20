Unleashed dogs can endanger public in Aspen

I love dogs. Recently I was strolling through Wagner Park when suddenly two dogs running full bore collided with me, toppling me to the ground resulting in a complex comminuted scapular fracture, etc. A commendable job was done by 911 first responders including Aspen Police Sgt. Rob and medics Eric and Mark. And kudos for superb care from AVH personnel including nurse Max, PA Sean, X-ray tech Ian and ER physician Steve.

I write this letter because it was obvious to me that if I had been a child or frail I likely would have died from this accident. I feel it is imperative that this park not allow unleashed dogs and furthermore that Aspen establishes a new fenced area where dogs can run free.

Dr. Daniel Perlman

Carbondale