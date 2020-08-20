Unleashed dogs can endanger public in Aspen
I love dogs. Recently I was strolling through Wagner Park when suddenly two dogs running full bore collided with me, toppling me to the ground resulting in a complex comminuted scapular fracture, etc. A commendable job was done by 911 first responders including Aspen Police Sgt. Rob and medics Eric and Mark. And kudos for superb care from AVH personnel including nurse Max, PA Sean, X-ray tech Ian and ER physician Steve.
I write this letter because it was obvious to me that if I had been a child or frail I likely would have died from this accident. I feel it is imperative that this park not allow unleashed dogs and furthermore that Aspen establishes a new fenced area where dogs can run free.
Dr. Daniel Perlman
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User