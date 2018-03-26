Underpass a boon for students
March 26, 2018
My name is Wyatt Upton and I am an eighth-grader at Basalt Middle School. Next school year I will start walking to and from Basalt High School, I am thankful to the town of Basalt for creating the underpass. It is well-designed; it keeps pedestrians safe from cars and keeps us from waiting at the stoplight. The tunnel also provides improved access to the bus stops and makes it easier for me and my friends to go skiing or to the movies. Thank you for this great improvement to our town!
Wyatt Upton
Basalt
