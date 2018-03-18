Two Basalt Pro River Park Candidates
March 18, 2018
If you want to see Basalt realize the dream of having one of the finest public-serving river parks in the state, without raising property taxes, then vote for longtime residents and Basalt council incumbents Bernie Grauer and Gary Tennenbaum.
Neither are perfect candidates, yet both are better than the rest as they both represent small-town character and a public-serving River Park.
I have listened and watched all of the other four "fresh face, new idea candidates" and am convinced that they all were encouraged to run by some members of what I call the development consortium.
If you want Basalt to grow quicker, and for some private special interest groups to benefit more than the public from your tax dollars, then vote for some of the others.
Mark Kwiecienski
Basalt
