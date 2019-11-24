Turkey donations are appreciated

Re: the lack of food available at the food banks for Thanksgiving. I know of many in the community who can’t afford turkeys and I’ve called food banks from Aspen to Rifle and no one has any turkeys. Lift Up now just concentrates on a Christmas gift, which is nice, but it’s a long time until Christmas for hungry families.

If people in the community could purchase an extra turkey and take it to a local food bank, it would be a little thing that could be a big blessing to a hungry family. I know turkeys are on sale, but people living on limited income many times spend their money on groceries at the first of the month and can’t afford the minimum purchase required to get the low price. Would appreciate if the community would know of need and Thanksgiving isn’t too late. A church in Rifle was giving out food baskets but got so many requests they have had to turn people down.

Nancy Bernard

Glenwood Springs