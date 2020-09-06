 Tuning out the news | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Tuning out the news

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Jon Busch and Marjorie MacDonald, I, too, am disheartened by KAJX’s refusal to continue with afternoon music Monday through Friday. Considering all that is going on — divisive politics, COVID-19, flu season and fires — we all need a break.

Music soothes the soul and is needed now more than ever.

Joan Isenberg

Glenwood Springs

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more