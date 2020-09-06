Tuning out the news
Echoing the sentiments expressed by Jon Busch and Marjorie MacDonald, I, too, am disheartened by KAJX’s refusal to continue with afternoon music Monday through Friday. Considering all that is going on — divisive politics, COVID-19, flu season and fires — we all need a break.
Music soothes the soul and is needed now more than ever.
Joan Isenberg
Glenwood Springs
