Trump’s speciality is panic
At this point in time, anyone still supporting Trump is loyal to the man and not the country. This is the definition of a cult. One-hundred and ninety-thousand dead Americans and Trump admitting on tape that he understood the deadly seriousness of the coronavirus and yet he lied to the American people because he didn’t want to cause panic on Wall Street.
Imagine Trump not wanting to cause panic. Causing panic has been his strategy since he started running for office. Communicating a message calmly and confidently along with a solid plan would have been one way to tell the people the truth. He is just incapable nor does he care to learn how to lead. He alone has the blood of 190,000 Americans on his hands. That’s 63 Sept. 11’s. Vote.
Eric M. Holtz
Carbondale
