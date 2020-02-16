Trump’s scorched earth

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House, in a recent fundraising letter, informed her party, as well as the world, that she is ready to lead the nations Democratic party in a “March Forward” to “Battle Stations” to defeat the president of the United States and all the Republicans. Why? President Donald Trump lives in a world without facts or decency with nearly every Republican marching in lockstep with him.

Trump as well as the Republicans are climate deniers, they demonize immigrants and are forces for an all-out, scorched-earth attack on her House Democrats.

Republicans are taking children out of the arms of their parents and food out of the mouths of babies. They want to take health care away from millions of Americans and want to take away a woman’s most fundamental right, abortion.

The speaker’s choice of words, “marching in lock step,” is an obvious hint of the “lockstep” that the civilized world witnessed in Italy and Germany in the 1930s.

I, however, believe millions of Americans are pleased with the president’s accomplishments over the past three years. Employment for all Americans is at an all-time high, especially for Hispanic, Asian, African-Americans and even those who have never achieved a high school diploma; unemployment claims are at a near 50-year low. More women are in colleges and universities than men as their achievements are ever expanding. The Mt. Everest of Government Regulations is melting to a more reasonable size moving the economy in a very positive direction.

I absolutely know millions upon millions of Republicans are not in “lockstep” with Trump due to his nasty “New York City” demeanor. Although Trump has been under an impeachment cloud within hours of his election, he must divorce himself from his nasty comments and rejoinders. His appointment of judges who follow the words and intent of our Constitution as written by our founders is critical. His saving grace, above all else, is his support for unborn babies.

Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Springs