Trump’s pardon of Saudi Arabia

It appears that President Trump believes that breaches, by China, of sanctions against Iran is a far greater crime than the brutal premeditated murder of a U.S. resident journalist by Saudi Arabia.

Donald Flaks

Carbondale

