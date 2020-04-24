Trump’s numbers game
It is pretty amazing how many people Donald Trump has killed directly through his inactions, misstatements, incompetence and self-centeredness. Now he wants everyone back into the economy just to pump up numbers so he will have something to campaign on.
Is this really acceptable and a new normal? How many more people have to expire in round two? As Trump joked recently, hopefully they will vote first.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
